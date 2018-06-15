Credit: chalabala | BigStockPhoto.com

Stupid Is As Stupid Does

Ya really can’t make this stuff up…

A Florida man busted after he asked local police to test the illegal drugs he just purchased. Douglas Kelly says he wanted to press charges against the person who sold them to him.

 “In an effort to ensure the quality of the drug the suspect purchased, detectives told Kelly if he came to the sheriff’s office they could test the narcotic he purchased.”

Kelly drove down to the police station and handed over the clear, crystallized substance for offices to test, and tests showed it was meth, according. He was arrested and charged with possession and booked into jail.

Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.