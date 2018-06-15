Stupid Is As Stupid Does

Ya really can’t make this stuff up…

A Florida man busted after he asked local police to test the illegal drugs he just purchased. Douglas Kelly says he wanted to press charges against the person who sold them to him.

“In an effort to ensure the quality of the drug the suspect purchased, detectives told Kelly if he came to the sheriff’s office they could test the narcotic he purchased.”

Kelly drove down to the police station and handed over the clear, crystallized substance for offices to test, and tests showed it was meth, according. He was arrested and charged with possession and booked into jail.

