Credit: <a href="Credit: Amaviael | BigStockPhoto.com" target="_blank">l i g h t p o e t | BigStockPhoto.com

STUCK IN TRAFFIC SIT

LOL Laugh out loud, or in the hair biz “Little ole lady.”  BFF Best Friends Forever!!! And my new acronym SIT “Stuck in Traffic.” So set your phone to text SIT to any callers or texters while you are in traffic.  Oh yeah, it is illegal to text while at a stop in traffic. In states where texting while driving is against the law, yes.  When a person is behind the wheel of a car they are “driving” whether the car is stopped at a light, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or cruising at 55 MPH. Now Ya Know!!! Hope you aren’t SIT.

AboutLaurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462