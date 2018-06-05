Strawberry Frappuccinos Headline The Summer Menu At Starbucks.

Starbucks reveals its summer 2018 menu featuring the new Serious Strawberry Frappuccino, along with some new limited-time summer bakery items.

Starbucks says the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino will join the chain’s permanent menu at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada for a suggested price of $4.95 to $5.45 for a Grande (16 fluid ounces).

New Chicken Chorizo and Tortilla Sous Vide Egg Bites: Sous Vide Egg Bites in a new flavor made with antibiotic-free chicken chorizo, chipotle salsa and corn tortilla strips. Available for a suggested price of $4.45 for two.

Check out the full menu HERE.