Credit: siam.pukkato | BigStockPhoto.com

Stores That Will Be Open On Thanksgiving.

Shopping on Thanksgiving Day, whether you love it or hate it, it’s back again for many retailers this year.

Personally, I’ve never stepped foot in a store on Thanksgiving Day and never will but that’s just me. Thanksgiving shopping is big business for many stores and THAT is why the trend has been catching on nationwide over the past several years.

Once again, 2018 will bring even MORE stores opening their doors on Turkey Day to begin the holiday shopping season with great deals and PLENTY of incentives to get out and walk off that Thanksgiving meal.

If you’re heading out, good luck and enjoy! I’ll be asleep in my cozy recliner.

 

Check out the stores that look to be open for Thanksgiving this year HERE.

 

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
