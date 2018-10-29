Still Single? That’s Because you Live in (or Maybe Near) Seattle

Could it really be true that Seattle is the worst city in America to find true love?

The podcast the Great Love Debate visited Seattle in August during its tour of American cities. Since 2014, the show has made 347 stops in 87 different cities worldwide to host a forum on love, sex, dating and relationships.

“Of all the places where the disconnect grew wider this year, Seattle’s grew the widest; leaving a gloomy puddle of aggravated women, socially-awkward men, and rain water,” Howie said.

