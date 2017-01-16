Credit: makam69 | BigStockPhoto.com

STAY BACK FROM THE TRACKS

Stay Back from the Tracks: Train testing coming to

Tacoma to DuPont route this month.

Residents living along the Point Defiance Bypass train tracks between Tacoma and DuPont will soon see more – and faster – trains passing as testing of new tracks and signals begins this week. If you live near tracks remind your neighbors and friends to be extra careful.  STOP LOOK & LISTEN.

Seahawks Wide Receiver Doug Baldwin to help spread rail safety message

How long does it take a freight train to stop?  Here is one stopping in one mile! A minute is a long time when there is an emergency.

