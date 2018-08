Plan ahead, the licensing department is doing an upgrade to it’s system and during that time no online registrations.

The state Department of Licensing says most of its online services will be closed through Sept. 3 as it works to upgrade its system.

All vehicle and driver licensing offices and counters will also be closed from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4. Those offices will reopen Sept. 4.

So if you need to use the system, do it before Friday.

Full Story: HERE