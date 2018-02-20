Starbucks Coming Out With A Drink That Changes Colors.

Kinda like the Unicorn Frappuccino but not quite. The Butterfly Pea Lemon Cold Brew will be coming soon (in Asia for the time being) and…it will change colors.

Called the Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew, the drink is served as a purple-to-pale-yellow-to-rich-coffee. The big color-change effect is the result of the bottom layer — a tea made from Butterfly Pea Flower.

The tea itself is blue, but when it reacts with the citrus in the lemonade, it turns violet. It’s been a popular addition to cocktail menus to create color-changing drinks, but this is the first time we’ve seen a major chain adopt it, and use it in coffee, creating a java-infused twist on an Arnold Palmer.