Starbucks Barista Delivers Baby

A Starbucks barista from Tacoma, Washington is being hailed as a hero for helping a woman deliver her baby on a sidewalk. The pregnant woman walked into Starbucks and asked for help. Barista Rachelle Rehms laid the woman down on the sidewalk before positioning towels under her body. Seconds later, she caught the newborn in her arms. Medics rushed the mother and her baby daughter to the hospital. Rachelle finished her shift.  Starbucks released a statement saying; “We’re proud of our partner for her quick thinking and response until additional help could arrive, and appreciate their quick response as well”.

Allan & Ashley talk to Rachelle about the experience!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
