Spiders, Elevators and Beards…Oh My! Do YOU Have a Phobia?

What are YOU afraid of? Spiders, dogs, flying, public speaking…

Well, there’s always a ‘phobia’ name for that. Top 100 phobias (HERE).

Oh, and btw for those of us here in the NW who PANIC when we see snow and that dreadful feeling of driving in it? See below:

Chionophobia: The extreme dislike or fear of snow. The word originates from Greek chion meaning snow and phobos meaning fear, aversion or dread.