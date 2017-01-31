Credit: Shellie Hart

Spice Up Your Big Game! [French’s Crispy Jalapenos Recipes)

Have you tried these yet?   FRENCH’S NEW CRISPY JALEPENOS?!?!?!  So good you can eat them right out of the container.  AND, thank you!!!!   What a delicious way to ‘spice’ up dips, dishes, burgers and more!  You can add them in, or they make the perfect topper to pretty much ‘everything’ 🙂  (Made with real jalapenos).

So here’s the deal, if you’re looking for a dip to spice up your big football party and ‘wow’ your guests then look (HERE).  I recently made this FRENCH’S JALAPENO CHEESEBURGER DIP  (which you can love up with your favorite cheeseburger  additions like I added extra cheese AND bacon and a handful of dried onions) garnish green onion, and tomoato bites…O-M-G!

(this is a double-batch with extra cheese:)

I’m tellin’ ya, these FRENCH’S NEW CRISPY JALEPENOS are an essential ingredient  to spice up a dish, a perfect topper for adding ‘crispy’ and ‘crunchy’ with a kick OR do like I did and snack right out of the container:)   But that FRENCH’S JALAPENO CHEESEBURGER DIP will be a game day favorite.   In fact, find ALL the recipes in time for the ‘Big Game’ at FRENCHS.COM.

Photo(s) Credit: Shellie Hart

 

AboutShellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462