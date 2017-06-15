DO WE SPEND MORE ON MOM? OR DAD?

Some father’s day facts:…

  • 💸Father’s Day Spending: People are planning to spend an average of $60.30 for their fathers. That’s 11% less than they were planning for Mom, though. ($67.59).
  • 🎁The Gifts Dads Want: Spending time with family comes first for dads (81%), followed by outdoor-related gifts (38%) and tech (25%).
  • 📅Father’s Day Plans: This Father’s Day, 36% will be spending the day with Dad. The majority of people will be going out to eat (45%) or doing some outdoor activities (25%).
  • Graphs and charts here!

 

 

AboutLaurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
