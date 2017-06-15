DO WE SPEND MORE ON MOM? OR DAD?

Some father’s day facts:…
- 💸Father’s Day Spending: People are planning to spend an average of $60.30 for their fathers. That’s 11% less than they were planning for Mom, though. ($67.59).
- 🎁The Gifts Dads Want: Spending time with family comes first for dads (81%), followed by outdoor-related gifts (38%) and tech (25%).
- 📅Father’s Day Plans: This Father’s Day, 36% will be spending the day with Dad. The majority of people will be going out to eat (45%) or doing some outdoor activities (25%).
