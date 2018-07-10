McDonald's McDonalds man selling six year old burger and fries
Burger and fries

Sorry sir, we are NOT loving it!

Dave Alexander is selling some classic McDonald’s items on ebay…. as in a 6 year-old burger and fries…. Cue the food poisoning!

He actually saved the food to see what would happen to them over time.  Dave says “The fries are stunningly good looking. The fries look like they were purchased this morning. The burger itself has darkened a little bit. The bun is about as hard as a hockey puck, but it looks just like it’s brand new cosmetically.” Bidding starts at $29.99!

***UPDATE- Dave says ebay took the listing down because the food doesn’t have an expiration date. Poor Dave!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.