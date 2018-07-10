Sorry sir, we are NOT loving it!

Dave Alexander is selling some classic McDonald’s items on ebay…. as in a 6 year-old burger and fries…. Cue the food poisoning!

He actually saved the food to see what would happen to them over time. Dave says “The fries are stunningly good looking. The fries look like they were purchased this morning. The burger itself has darkened a little bit. The bun is about as hard as a hockey puck, but it looks just like it’s brand new cosmetically.” Bidding starts at $29.99!

***UPDATE- Dave says ebay took the listing down because the food doesn’t have an expiration date. Poor Dave!