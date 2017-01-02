What Song/Songs Defined YOUR Year?

Is there a song that was in heavy rotation on YOUR life soundtrack for 2016?

For me, the close of 2015 into 2016 was a transformative time. It was about surrendering to the things I couldn’t control, and embracing the things I could. It was about being flexible with my “plans” to accommodate my reality. No small feat for this VERY Capricorn girl.

Here are a few I didn’t stop singing to myself this past year:

Eric Hutchinson’s Anyone Who Knows Me

Lana Del Rey’s West Coast

21 Pilots’ Hometown

And, because I think this life is about learning, I’m not picking music to usher me into 2017. I’ll let it come to me. 🙂

XOXO,

-Heather