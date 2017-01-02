Credit: Mr. Alliance | BigStockPhoto.com

What Song/Songs Defined YOUR Year?

Is there a song that was in heavy rotation on YOUR life soundtrack for 2016?

For me, the close of 2015 into 2016 was a transformative time. It was about surrendering to the things I couldn’t control, and embracing the things I could. It was about being flexible with my “plans” to accommodate my reality. No small feat for this VERY Capricorn girl.

Here are a few I didn’t stop singing to myself this past year:

Eric Hutchinson’s Anyone Who Knows Me

Lana Del Rey’s West Coast

21 Pilots’ Hometown

And, because I think this life is about learning, I’m not picking music to usher me into 2017. I’ll let it come to me. 🙂

XOXO,

-Heather

AboutHeather

HI! I have a dog who sleeps in a cat tree and a cat who comes when he's called. I'm fueled by coffee, music & optimism. Things like yoga and gardening fill my warm weather weekends. I strongly believe that mini golf IS a sport, words are weapons and beauty exists in the spaces between definition. Ask me anything...Except regarding Fight Club...I won't talk about Fight Club.
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462