Your Social Media Views of Eclipse [list]

If you’re at work and not able to step out to view the eclipse, surely you can take a sneak peak of this spectacular event on social media. So let’s go to those who will cover it best which is NASA (here).
AboutShellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Related Articles
Know Before You Go To Oregon [strange laws]
August 18, 2017
YELP: Seattle’s Best Fish & Chips [list]
August 16, 2017
Jam Up & Jelly Tight Those Plums [recipes]
August 9, 2017