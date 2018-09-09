Credit: TEA | BigStockPhoto.com

So…um….can we have one of these sites here in Seattle too?

I heard about this – the new Starbucks location in Milan.  But these photos?  Wow!  Do you think HQ would consider re-creating this here in Seattle?  You know, for the home-town crowd? Otherwise, I may just have to travel to Italy.  Bummer… 🙂

About Dianna Rose

Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.