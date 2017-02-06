SNOWMAGEDDON School closures & delays!

King Co. School Districts
Auburn SD – Schools closed, district offices open, No out-of-district transportation
Bellevue SD – Closed
Enumclaw SD – Closed
Federal Way Public Schools – Closed, No AM kindergarten or preschool. ESC closed, no out of district transportation, Puget Sound Skills Center, no Head Start, no ECEAP
Highline Public Schools – Closed, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Schools and district offices are closed. All activities are canceled.
Issaquah SD – Closed. Closed for the entire day. No out of district, no preschool, no ECEAP.
Kent SD – Closed
Lake Washington SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation
Mercer Island SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation
Muckleshoot Tribal Schools – Closed. All Muckleshoot Education Programs and Activities are canceled.
Northshore SD – Closed. All Activies Cancelled
Puget Sound ESD – 2 Hours Late
Renton SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. No After School Activities
Riverview SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. No Field/ Sports Trips
Seattle Public Schools – Closed
Shoreline School District – Closed
Snoqualmie Valley SD – Closed
Tahoma SD – Closed. Extended Enrichment Program meets at Rock Creek Elementary, 8 a.m.
Tukwila SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. No Taxi transportation. Staff do not report
Vashon Island SD – 2.5 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Pierce Co. School Districts
Bethel SD (WA) – Closed
Carbonado SD – Closed
Clover Park SD – Closed
Dieringer SD – Closed
Eatonville SD – Closed
Fife SD – Closed
Franklin Pierce SD – Closed
Orting SD – Closed
Peninsula SD – Closed
Puyallup SD – Closed
Steilacoom SD – Closed
Sumner SD – Closed
Tacoma SD – Closed
University Place SD – Closed
White River SD – Closed. No aft/eve activities
Thurston Co. School Districts
Capital Region ESD 113 – 2 Hours Late
Griffin SD – Closed
North Thurston PS – Closed, No preschool
Olympia SD – Schools closed. No after-school or evening activities.
Rainier (WA) SD – Closed
Rochester SD – 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes
Tenino SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation. No Early Bird Boys and Girls Club. We will send an update Monday morning by 6 a.m. if schools need to close.
Tumwater SD – Closed
Yelm Community Schools – Closed
North Puget Sound School Districts
Anacortes SD – Closed, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Bellingham SD – Closed
Burlington-Edison Pub. Schs. – Closed
Concrete SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. No After School Activities
Conway SD – Closed
Ferndale SD – Closed
Lynden SD – Closed
Meridian SD – Closed. All Afternoon and Evening Activities Canceled.
Mount Vernon SD – Closed, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Mt. Baker SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. All evening activities canceled
Sedro Woolley SD – Closed
Island & Snohomish Co. School Districts
Arlington SD – Closed. No out-of-district transportation or skills center. Evening activities are canceled.
EdCC-Headstart – All AM, PM & evening activities/classes canceled
Edmonds SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. All activities canceled.
Everett Public Schools – Schools closed. No out-of-district transportation. School-related activities canceled.
Granite Falls SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. All evening activities and athletic events are canceled.
Lake Stevens SD – Closed
Lakewood SD – School is closed. There will not be out of district transportation. Afternoon and evening activities are canceled.
Marysville SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation
Monroe SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. All evening events canceled.
Mukilteo SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. Evening activities canceled
Snohomish SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. Evening activities canceled.
Stanwood SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. All activities and athletic events are canceled.
Sultan SD – Closed
Clallam & Jefferson Co. School Districts
Chimacum SD – 2 Hours Late, No kindergarten or preschool, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation
Port Angeles SD – Closed
Port Townsend SD – 2 Hours Late, No preschool. regular routes, no out of District transportation, no mid-day transportation, no WST
Kitsap & Mason Co. School Districts
Bainbridge Island SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation
Bremerton SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation. All evening activities have been canceled.
Central Kitsap SD – Closed. All before and after school activities for today are canceled.
Grapeview SD – 1 Hour Late, No preschool. School is delayed and will start at 10:45 AM.
Hood Canal SD – 2 Hours Late. No preschool. No after school activities
Mary M. Knight SD – 2 Hours Late
North Mason SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Pioneer SD – 2 Hours Late
Shelton SD – 2 Hours Late
South Kitsap SD – All schools and district offices closed. No out of district transportation and no after school activities.
Southside SD – 2 Hours Late
Grays Harbor & Pacific Co. School Districts
Aberdeen SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Elma SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Lake Quinault SD – 2 Hours Late, No preschool
McCleary SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Montesano SD – 2 Hours Late
Oakville SD – Closed
Raymond SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Satsop SD – 2 Hours Late
South Bend SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. No bus service on hills covered in snow. Students can walk down the hill and catch the bus.
Willapa Valley SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Lewis Co. School Districts
Adna SD – 2 Hours Late
Boistfort SD – 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes
Centralia SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Chehalis SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Evaline SD – 2 Hours Late
Morton SD – 2 Hours Late
Napavine SD – Closed, No out-of-district transportation
Pe Ell SD – 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes
Toledo SD – Closed. No after school program at TES
White Pass SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Winlock SD – Closed, No activity bus runs
Cowlitz Co. & Lower Columbia (WA) Schools
Castle Rock Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Seattle-area Private/Charter Schools
Academy Schools – 2 Hours Late. No AM child care. No half day prekindergarten.
Bellevue Christian School – Closed
Bellevue Montessori School – Closed. School and Activity Club closed.
Chestnut Hill Academy – Closed
Chrysalis School – Closed
Eastside Academy – Closed. Both campuses closed.
Eastside Catholic School – Closed. Status of evening activities will be determined by noon.
Emerald Heights Academy – Closed
Faith Lutheran School – Redmond – Closed. NO BSC or ASC.
Forest Ridge School – Closed
French American School Puget Sound – Closed. No school due to Snow
Giddens School – Closed
Kennedy Catholic High School – Closed. No after school or evening activities
King’s Schools – Seattle – Closed
Kirkland SDA/Puget Sound Adventist – Closed
Lakeside School – Closed
O’Dea High School – Closed
Open Window School – Closed
Overlake Specialty School – Closed
Puget Sound Elec. JATC – Closed. Make up class canceled. Aptitude testing will be rescheduled.
Renton Christian School – Closed. SLC and BASC closed.
Root Academy – Closed, No preschool
Seattle Academy of Arts & Sciences – Closed. No after-school activities.
Seattle Christian School – Closed. No Activities
Seattle Preparatory School – Closed
Seattle Waldorf School – Closed. All Campuses.
Shoreline Christian School – Closed
Spruce Street School – Closed
St. Joseph School – Issaquah – Closed, No preschool. Both campuses closed.
St. Thomas School – Closed, No kindergarten or preschool
The Bear Creek School – Closed. No bus service. No after school or athletic activities. See website for further details.
The Little School – Closed
Three Tree Montessori – Closed
Univ. Child Devel. School – All classes and programs are canceled. The Studio is also closed.
University Prep – Closed. No games, no activities.
Villa Academy – Closed. No EDP.
Woodinville Montessori School – Closed. No conferences. No camp.
South Sound Private/Charter Schools
Annie Wright Schools – Closed
Cascade Christian Schools – Closed, No kindergarten or preschool. Frederickson and Puyallup ELC childcare open from 7:30 – 4:30
Charles Wright Academy – Closed
Chief Leschi Schools – Closed
Children’s Inst. for Lrng Differences – Closed
Concordia Luthern School – Closed for Concordia, Mount Rainier Lutheran High School and Childcare Center.
Evergreen Christian School – Olympia – Closed. No Before or After School care or preschool. All activities canceled.
Green Dot Public Schools Washington – Closed
Lake Tapps Christian Pre & K – Closed. No Enrollment.
Life Christian Academy – Closed
Olympia Waldorf School – Closed. Snow day.
Pope John Paul II HS – Closed
Rainier Christian Sch. Dist. – Closed. All campuses closed. No childcare
St. Michael Olympia – Closed
North Sound Private/Charter Schools
Assumption Catholic – Closed
Grace Academy – Closed
Northshore Christian Academy – Closed
Providence Classical Christian School – Closed
Whatcom Discovery Center – Closed
Zion Lutheran – Lake Stevens – Closed, No kindergarten or preschool. No before or after school activities. No bus service.
Organizations
Skokomish Tribe – 2 Hours Late
Colleges & Universities
Art Institute of Seattle – Opening at noon
Bates Technical College – Closed
Bellevue College – All campuses closed for daytime.
Centralia College – Morning preschool classes are canceled.
Charter College – Fife – Opening at 10 am. Morning classes are canceled. Campus is on a two hour delay.
Clover Park Tech College – Closed
Cornish College of the Arts – 2 Hours Late
Digipen Inst. of Technology – Opening at 10 am. No shuttle. Classes with start times before 10 am canceled.
Edmonds Community College – Opening at noon
Everest College – Everett – Opening at 10. All Daytime classes begin at 10am. Will update at 8am
Highline College – Delayed opening at 10AM. All 7AM, 8AM, & 9AM classes are canceled. Day-shift employees are to report to work at 9AM.
Lake Wash. Institute of Tech. – College Closed. Early Learning Center Closed. Evening Board of Trustees meeting canceled.
North Seattle CC – Opening at noon. North Seattle College’s opening is delayed for Monday, February 6. Campus will open at 12 p.m. All classes and activities starting before noon are canceled. North asks students and employees to please add extra time to their commutes and to expect possible road closures and traffic delays.
Olympic College – Shelton Campus delayed start at 10am. OCB and OCP at normal hours.
Pacific Luthern Univ. – Opening at 10 am
Pierce College – Closed
Renton Technical College – Closed. Emergency personnel only to report to campus.
Saint Martin’s Univ – Closed
Seattle Central College – Opening at noon
Shoreline Community College – Closed. Day and evening classes canceled. No services available.
South Puget Sound CC – Classes are canceled. Essential personnel only. Visit spscc.edu for more info.
South Seattle College – Opening at noon
The Evergreen State College – Olympia campus closed for day. Evening class status update Monday afternoon.
Univ. of Puget Sound – Classes canceled
University of Phoenix – Western Wash. Campus – 2 Hours Late. Campus will open at 10:30am. Evening classes will run as scheduled.
UW Bothell – Closed
UW Seattle – 2 Hours Late. (normal operations delayed until 10am)
UW Tacoma – Opening at 10 am