Smoke Over Seattle, Again. How Long Will It Last? [tips]

Here we go again, we have smoke haze and bad quality air in Seattle. some say it’s due to climate change. Dryer weather = more wildfires. This season the wildfire smoke is from British Columbia and causing a pretty heavy haze over our Seattle skyline.

But it doesn’t stop there. More haze, from Washington and California fires possible to hit our skyline as well.

Not much we can do about it, but here’s a great website to see if and how it can affect you and your family and what to watch for (HERE)

If traveling, especially to Eastern Washington you may want to check the ‘air quality’ on the WA State Dept. of Ecology website (HERE).

A few tips:

Check local air quality reports and listen to news or health warnings for your community.

Avoid physical exertion outdoors if smoke is in the air.

If you have asthma or other lung diseases, make sure you follow your doctor’s directions about taking your medicines and follow your asthma management plan. Call your health care provider if your symptoms worsen.

Stay indoors and keep indoor air as clean as possible. Take the following steps when indoors

And those most at risk with ‘bad air quality’ are:

Infants and children

People with lung diseases (e.g., asthma, COPD, bronchitis, emphysema)

People with respiratory infections (e.g., cold or flu)

People with heart or circulatory problems, or who’ve previously had a heart attack or stroke

Adults over age 65

Smokers

Diabetics

Pregnant women

Where can I get more information?

AIRNow has information and links from the Northwest Clean Air Agency, Olympic Region Clean Air Agency, Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, State of Washington-Department of Ecology-Air Quality Program

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has information about local air quality and more.

You can get updates on the wildfire situation on the Washington Smoke Information blog.