SMARTPHONES AND VEHICLES = SPIKING DEATHS

Some drivers assume that taking your eyes off the road for five seconds is no big deal.

They’re wrong. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field blindfolded.

228 million smartphones and 264 million vehicles, and you’ve got a toxic mix.

Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
