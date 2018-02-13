Credit: Elena Veselova | BigStockPhoto.com

Small Rounds of Goodness: Tortellini! [recipes]

Something about those small squares of pasta that are stuffed with meat or cheese and then rolled and formed into small rings.  And I love that we can enjoy them hot or cold.  And soooooo many delicious recipes.  I bet you have a favorite, below are some of mine and some new ones to try out:

  • Parmesan & Pesto Tortellini (HERE)
  • Garlic & Butter Tortellini (HERE)
  • Italian Sausage and Tortellini (HERE)
  • Easy Tortellini Salad (HERE)
  • One-Pot Creamy Parmesan Chicken Tortellini (HERE)
  • And LOTS of recipes to browse through (HERE)

Photo:  Pesto Tortellini Salad w/Fresh Mozzarella & Grape Tomatoes (RECIPE)

There are LOTS of locally made tortellini’s at your local grocer, but if you dare to do from scratch…

 

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462