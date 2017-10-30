Other Than Sleep, What To Do With That Extra Hour

Many ask ‘…and why do we do this?’ The answer: The main purpose of Daylight Saving Time (called “Summer Time” in many places in the world) is to make better use of daylight. We change our clocks during the summer months to move an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. Countries have different change dates. … According to some sources, DST saves energy.

Ok, that said what do you plan to do with that extra hour this weekend? Most will say ‘sleep’, but here are some ideas on what you ‘can’ do instead (HERE).