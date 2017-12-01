Ski Resorts That Are Open This Weekend.

If you want to get out and do some skiing and/or snow boarding this weekend, here’s a rundown of who’s open and when.
Here’s the Pacific Northwest Ski Areas Association’s latest update on what Northwest ski areas are open this weekend:
- Crystal Mountain is operating daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with limited operations. For the current operations and conditions go to: https://crystalmountainresort.com/the-mountain/current-conditions/.
- Stevens Pass Mountain Resort is open for daily operations 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more operations and conditions information go to https://www.stevenspass.com/site.
- Mission Ridge reopens Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For up-to-date conditions and operations go to https://www.missionridge.com/snow-report.
- Mount Baker is operating on a normal daily schedule 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information go to https://www.mtbaker.us/snow-report.
- Mount Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park reopens Saturday, December 2, with three chairs operating, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more details about operations and conditions go to http://www.mtspokane.com/snowreport.
- 49 Degrees North will reopen on Friday, December 1, through Sunday, December 3, for operations 9 a.m.-3:20 p.m. For the current operations and conditions go to: http://www.ski49n.com/snow_report.php.