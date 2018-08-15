Sir, please don’t slap the hippos!

Officials at the LA Zoo are looking for a man who hopped a fence at the Hippo enclosure at the zoo and slapped the hippo.

Yes, that’s correct. A grown man climbed over the enclosure to give the hippo a quick spanking before hopping back out and celebrating like he’d accomplished something an actual adult should be proud of.

Needless to say, his friend caught it on video, so now the rest of us can celebrate this man’s accomplishment (we use the term loosely) along with him. Oh yay. Oh yay. Oh yay. (dripping with sarcasm)