man slaps hippo los angeles zoo
A pair of ferocious African hippos. The hippos opened their mouths waiting for food.

Sir, please don’t slap the hippos!

Officials at the LA Zoo are looking for a man who hopped a fence at the Hippo enclosure at the zoo and slapped the hippo.

Yes, that’s correct. A grown man climbed over the enclosure to give the hippo a quick spanking before hopping back out and celebrating like he’d accomplished something an actual adult should be proud of.

Needless to say, his friend caught it on video, so now the rest of us can celebrate this man’s accomplishment (we use the term loosely) along with him. Oh yay. Oh yay. Oh yay. (dripping with sarcasm)

 

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.