Simply the best!

Congrats Seattleites, we live in THE BEST city in the USA! As in the best big city to live in nationwide.

WalletHub compared the 62 largest U.S. cities based on 56 key indicators of attractiveness, including the quality of public schools and life expectancy to job opportunities and property taxes.

Our #1 ranking is thanks to high marks in economy (1), education & health (1), & quality of life (6).

Those high marks canceled out our low affordability ranking (50) and middle of the pack safety ranking (30).

Have a look at how other major cities fared HERE!