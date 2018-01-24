Simply Sweet Peanut Butter Deserts [recipes & video]

Peanut Butter Cookies are simply a classic from our childhood, as aside from the Chocolate Chip Cookie I bet it was the first you learned to make and bake.

There are so many ways to enjoy the PB, one of my favorites is a no-bake dessert that has a thick layer of peanut butter topped with a layer of chocolate. See that recipe and others below:



20 ‘Sinfully’ Good’ Desserts w/Peanut Butter (HERE)

Soft Peanut Butter Cookies (HERE)

Peanut Butter Squares (HERE)

Chocolate Cupcakes w/Peanut Butter Icing (HERE)

Oh, and check this out…