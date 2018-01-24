Credit: mcfields | BigStockPhoto.com

Simply Sweet Peanut Butter Deserts [recipes & video]

Peanut Butter Cookies are simply a classic from our childhood, as aside from the Chocolate Chip Cookie I bet it was the first you learned to make and bake.

There are so many ways to enjoy the PB, one of my favorites is a no-bake dessert that has a thick layer of peanut butter topped with a layer of chocolate.  See that recipe and others below:

 

  • 20 ‘Sinfully’ Good’ Desserts w/Peanut Butter (HERE)
  • Soft Peanut Butter Cookies  (HERE)
  • Peanut Butter Squares (HERE)
  • Chocolate Cupcakes w/Peanut Butter Icing (HERE)

Oh, and check this out…

 

