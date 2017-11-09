She’s Baaaaack…Hello La Niña!

The cooler sibling of El Nino typically means a cooler, wetter winter. But might not be all that bad in the lowlands (similar to last year). But if you’re a skier of snowboarder, you’ll be happy! Check it out (HERE)
AboutShellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
