Shellie Hart Interviews Kansas Violinist & Guitarist David Ragsdale

Legendary classic rockers Kansas are coming to the Snoqualmie Casino May 27th and Shellie Hart had the opportunity to interview their violinist David Ragsdale. Ragsdale recounts how he was inspired to join Kansas after hearing their song Can I Tell You as a teenager in high school. A violinist since his Mom “forced” him to start playing when he was 3 or 4, he picked it back up and with a lot of hard work now gets to play hits like Dust in the Wind and Carry On Wayward Son on stage in front of thousands of fans. He even got to play at San Diego Comicon once, but you’ll have to listen to the interview for that story!
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
