Shellie Hart Interviews Kansas Violinist & Guitarist David Ragsdale

Legendary classic rockers Kansas are coming to the Snoqualmie Casino May 27th and Shellie Hart had the opportunity to interview their violinist David Ragsdale. Ragsdale recounts how he was inspired to join Kansas after hearing their song Can I Tell You as a teenager in high school. A violinist since his Mom “forced” him to start playing when he was 3 or 4, he picked it back up and with a lot of hard work now gets to play hits like Dust in the Wind and Carry On Wayward Son on stage in front of thousands of fans. He even got to play at San Diego Comicon once, but you’ll have to listen to the interview for that story!