She got to hug Ryan Gosling!

Joelle Murray has a cute little coffee shop in Toronto, but she had some BIG dreams when she started a social media campaign to get Ryan Gosling to come into her shop, Grinder Cafe while he was in town for the Toronto International Film Festival. And you know what? Her persistence paid off! After 10 days of relentless Ryan Gosling posts and pics with a cardboard cutout of Gosling, the real Ryan Gosling strolled into Grinder and in Joelle’s words, she “hugged up on him wicked.”

Here’s a look at her campaign:

Good news we are back on twitter cause Monday begins our #ryanneedsgrinder. Come have coffee with us @RyanGosling while you are in town for #TIFF2018 pic.twitter.com/M9ObVsbdhb — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 1, 2018

The Mayor of Toronto even stopped by to help!

Got my morning coffee at @GrinderCoffeeTO today and checked out their campaign to get @RyanGosling to visit during @TIFF_NET. pic.twitter.com/Ckyu1hSQTF — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) September 1, 2018

Day 4 of #ryanneedsgrinder .Real @RyanGosling meet Grinder Ryan. Think of the fun you could have taking selfies with a selfie. If you do you get to be entered into our contest. @idriselba didn't get that treatment #YYZ #TIFF #welovethis pic.twitter.com/8tvUK1c0yq — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 6, 2018

TADAAAA! The Real Ryan Gosling!!

And this happened… it worked. Our #ryanneedsgrinder campaign actually worked. The man himself Ryan Gosling showed up… Posted by Grinder Coffee on Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Joelle tried something similar last year, when she attempted to get Idris Elba to come in to Grinder with no luck.