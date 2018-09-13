Ryan Gosling toronto grinder cafe
Ryan Gosling walks the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and the 'First Man' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2018 in Venice, Italy.

She got to hug Ryan Gosling!

Joelle Murray has a cute little coffee shop in Toronto, but she had some BIG dreams when she started a social media campaign to get Ryan Gosling to come into her shop, Grinder Cafe while he was in town for the Toronto International Film Festival.  And you know what? Her persistence paid off!  After 10 days of relentless Ryan Gosling posts and pics with a cardboard cutout of Gosling, the real Ryan Gosling strolled into Grinder and in Joelle’s words, she “hugged up on him wicked.”

Here’s a look at her campaign:

The Mayor of Toronto even stopped by to help!

TADAAAA! The Real Ryan Gosling!!

And this happened… it worked. Our #ryanneedsgrinder campaign actually worked. The man himself Ryan Gosling showed up…

Posted by Grinder Coffee on Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Joelle tried something similar last year, when she attempted to get Idris Elba to come in to Grinder with no luck.

Day 10 of our #idrisneedsgrinder campaign. Get a selfie with the man himself. Idris Elba we have blown the marketing…

Posted by Grinder Coffee on Thursday, September 7, 2017

 

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.