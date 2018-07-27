Even the smallest gesture can be life changing!

Officer Tony Carlson is Doin’ Good!
He came across a homeless man named Phil, struggling to shave his beard outside a Circle K in Tallahassee, FL. Phil had gone into McDonald’s looking for a job and had been told if he came back clean shaven, they could start the process of hiring him. Officer Carlson stepped in to help Phil and the video has now gone viral.
Police officer’s viral act of kindness inspires many
In viral act of kindness, Officer Carlson helped a homeless man get a clean shave, allowing him to get a fresh start and apply for a job.Lester Holt shares the story.
Posted by NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt on Thursday, July 26, 2018
#UPDATE FROM OFFICER CARLSON!! Note: It’s his day off but he wanted to give us all this information. #KindnessChallenge…
Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday, July 24, 2018