Allan & Ashley's Top 5 hikes

Even the smallest gesture can be life changing!

Officer Tony Carlson is Doin’ Good!

He came across a homeless man named Phil, struggling to shave his beard outside a Circle K in Tallahassee, FL.  Phil had gone into McDonald’s looking for a job and had been told if he came back clean shaven, they could start the process of hiring him.  Officer Carlson stepped in to help Phil and the video has now gone viral.

Police officer’s viral act of kindness inspires many

In viral act of kindness, Officer Carlson helped a homeless man get a clean shave, allowing him to get a fresh start and apply for a job.Lester Holt shares the story.

Posted by NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt on Thursday, July 26, 2018

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, July 26, 2018

 

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, July 26, 2018

#UPDATE FROM OFFICER CARLSON!! Note: It’s his day off but he wanted to give us all this information. #KindnessChallenge…

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday, July 24, 2018

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.