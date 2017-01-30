Seven Things You Shouldn’t Put Down The Drain.

We had garbage disposal issues over the weekend and I was very surprised to know what the culprit was and what we shouldn’t be putting in the disposal!

The egg shells did us in! Most of the others are pretty obvious but always good to have a little refresher. 🙂

1. Grease, cooking oil, or butter. They end up mixing with other stuff and form a thick sludge that can clog your drains up. Another thing that does it is mayonnaise.

2. Egg shells. Don’t jam them in your garbage disposal. They can break the blades. And the tiny shell fragments can stick to stuff and cause clogs.

3. Coffee grounds. They end up sticking to grease and oil that’s already in your pipes, so they can make clogs even worse.

4. Pasta. It keeps expanding from all the water. Don’t worry if it’s just a noodle or two though. The same thing goes for rice.

5. Flour. When you mix it with water, it’s basically like glue. So if you spill some on the counter, throw it out. Don’t wipe it into the sink.

6. The stickers on fresh produce. They can clog your pipes up, and they can also cause blockages later on at water treatment plants.

7. Expired medication. Don’t flush it, because it gets into the water supply. Some cities have places where you can drop off old pills. Otherwise, leave them in the bottle with the lid on, and throw them in the trash.

Source: Food And Wine