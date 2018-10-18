But then it happens, that tickle in your throat. A cloudy head. An achy body. Yep, you’re coming down with something. Again. I read somewhere that the average adult gets three colds per year, each lasting an average of approximately nine days. Grrrr.

But you don’t have to surrender, at least I try not to. Digging around with I found a handful of ‘how to stop a cold before it takes hold—and feel better by tomorrow’.

According to HEALTH as soon as you feel symptoms you should do these things:

Start drinking LOTS of fluids like water or juice

Gargle with salt water

Keep your nose clean

Honey instead of cough medicine

Call in sick, rest

Shake it off, increase some activity

A really good night’s sleep HELPFUL TIP: While at work, instead of another cup of coffee or tea grab a water instead

And for the workplace, make Lysol your best friend. As you may want to at home as mentioned above with the kiddos who can pick up and bring home all kinds of things:) Remind them (as I’m sure you do) to wash hands frequently at school. At home keep counter tops, the kitchen table and your child’s desk clean and disinfected as much as possible. Likely you do this anyhow, but good time to amp it up.

And, not that it will stop a cold but a reminder to get that flu shot especially if they offer it at work which many employers do now.