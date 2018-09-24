Seattle’s Top 5 Pumpkin Patches

We are all about being helpful and informative here at the Morning Show and with fall officially arriving on Saturday, the 21st, we officially kick into pumpkin season! No, not pumpkin Spice season, that started weeks ago, obviously! (insert winky face here)

Sure, you can go to the grocery store and pick up a few pumpkins and meatloaf ingredients, but seriously, you’re missing out on all the fun of going to the pumpkin patch! There’s rides for the kiddos, mazes, fun treats and more, so don’t miss out on the Top 5 pumpkin patches around town!

Side note, because these are all such great farms for pumpkin pickin’ and fun, we aren’t ranking them, just find the one near you and enjoy!

NORTH SOUND:

SCHUH FARMS

15565 State Route 536

Mount Vernon, WA 98273

360-424-6982

From Antique tractor educational hayrides with farmer Steve, to the corn maze and the search for the largest pumpkin in the great pumpkin patch; this family owned farm will help you and your family get ready for fall and Halloween!

CRAVEN FARM INC

13817 Short School Rd.

Snohomish, WA 98290

360-568-2601

Pick from 30 varieties of pumpkins at this 20-acre pumpkin patch, before heading through the 15-acre Alice-in-Pumpkin Land-themed corn maze. Make time for hayrides, a pumpkin slinger and petting zoo. Fuel up at the donut and espresso bar before taking the kiddos to the “I Spy Barn,” and on a hay ride to Minionville. There’s also a Kids Adventure Maze at Craven Farm!

STOCKER FARMS

Corn Maze & Pumpkin Events at Red Barn

8705 Marsh Rd.

Snohomish, WA 98296

360-568-7391

Peruse the 10-acre pumpkin patch for that perfect Jack-O-Lantern, get lost in the 7-acre corn maze and make time for the weekend Family Adventure Farm featuring a corn maze, hay rides, jumping pillow, apple blaster cannon, barrel train, ball zone, corn crib and tire mountain. As if that’s not enough; there’s also rubber duck races, an animal barn, face painting, a pumpkin cannon and craft booths! We’re worn out just thinking about all the fun!

CENTRAL SOUND:

REMLINGER FARMS

32610 N.E. 32nd St.

Carnation, WA 98014

425-333-4135

Hop on the steam train for a ride around the farm, make your way through the hay-maze and take a spin on the “Flying Pumpkins.” Pick out your pumpkins and follow it up with a pony ride, let the kiddos get out their energy on the blow-up bouncers or the giant slide and finish up up with a ride on the mini roller coaster. Don’t forget to grab something to eat in the restaurant and peek at the shop!

SOUTH SOUND:

CARPINITO BROTHERS

6868 S. 277th St.

Kent, WA 98030

253-854-5692

Carpinito Brothers has not one, bu TWO themed corn mazes with over three miles of paths and a Farm Fun Yard with a hay maze for the kiddos, farm animals, rubber duck races, a Pygmy goat walk and the corn pen. To top it off, take a tractor-pulled hayride and stop by the farm fresh produce stand. Don’t forget to try the Carpinito Bros famous roasted sweet corn!