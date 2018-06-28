Seattle’s Top 5 Places for Fireworks!

There are so many great Fireworks Shows all around the Puget Sound, so we thought we’d help you find the best place near you to watch!

Seattle

1. Seafair’s Summer Fourth at Gasworks/Lake Union– The show may be in Seattle, but people come from all over to catch a glimpse of the 8,500 pounds of Fireworks that light up the sky over Lake Union. Seafair’s Summer Fourth made it onto USA Today’s Top 10 places to watch Fireworks in the USA, so you can guarantee it’s the best place for fireworks on our list! The fun for the whole family starts at noon before the sky lights up at 10:20pm. Bonus- we will be there, so come say hi!

SEAFAIR SUMMER FOURTH

Eastside

2. Downtown Bellevue– Downtown Bellevue Park boasts the Eastside’s largest fireworks display right in the heart of Bellevue! With 60,000 people expected to attend, there’s fun for the kids at the park starting at 2, with the Fireworks spectacular beginning at 10:05. Produced by City of Bellevue and Bellevue Downtown Association.

DOWNTOWN BELLEVUE 4TH

3. Renton’s Fabulous 4th of July– Renton’s largest one-day event provides an array of entertaining options for everyone at Coulon Park; a co-ed volleyball tournament, the ActivityZone for kids, live entertainment, and lounging about with friends and family. A 25-minute firework display over Lake Washington will conclude the day’s events at 10 p.m.

RENTON’S FABULOUS 4TH

4. Tacoma’s Freedom Fair- At 10pm, the skies over Commencement Bay light up for over 125,000 spectators watching this wonderful annual event as we approach it’s 40th year of celebration. Located on the Ruston Way Waterfront, each viewpoint is a spectacular location to view this incredible festival of lights.

FREEDOM FAIR

5. Everett’s Thunder on the Bay- Head to Everett to watch the fireworks over Port Gardner Bay at 10pm! There are three viewing areas- Legion Memorial Park – FESTIVAL LAWN – 145 Alverson Blvd. Grand Avenue Park – 1800 Grand Ave. and Everett Marina District. The fireworks wrap up a day of activities beginning with the Colors of Freedom Parade and Festival!

THUNDER ON THE BAY