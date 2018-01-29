Seattle’s Best Fish And Chips!

I stopped in for some fish and chips over the weekend at Jack’s/Pike Place…PHENOMENAL! There’s certainly no shortage of tremendous fish and chips spots in Seattle!

Fish and chips…my guilty pleasure. I like to think of myself as a healthy eater but there are times when I just need a cheat day and when I do…fish and chips are my go-to!

According to Yelp, these are some of the best places to get fish and chips in Seattle…agree/disagree? Feel free to add a place to the list as well!

Check out the best fish and chips in Seattle HERE.