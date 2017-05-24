Seattle Is Surrounded By Water, Which Can Be Fun AND Dangerous…Check Out These Water Safety Tips.

With so many water rescues happening lately, I think this is a good time for a little water safety refresher.

River rescues on the Snoqualmie and Green Rivers in the past few days have REALLY got my attention, especially with the beautiful weather and the Memorial Day weekend ahead AND the fact that we water all over the place!

Record snows in the mountains over the past few months are melting and the rivers are raging with ice cold water! Whether it’s a river, lake, or the ocean…safety should always be your first priority!

Check out these water safety tips HERE.