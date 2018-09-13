Seattle STORM: We Are Champions! Celebration Parade & Rally Time [details & photos of 2010 Championship Rally]

We did it! Our 3rd WNBA Championship! This makes the Seattle STORM the most title-decorated PROFESSIONAL sports franchise in NW history. And what a season it was.

You just knew, as a fan that this could be the year.

We have a WALL OF TALENT with Breanna Stewart (MVP), Alycia Clark, Jewell Loyd, Natasha Howard, Jordin Canada, Sami Whitcomb and the entire STORM Roster. All of our players contributed BIG in the semi’s and finals. And of course lead by their mentor, and WNBA legend Sue Bird.

This team from the start, have celebrated each other’s success and growth and while they all blaze their own professional trails it was for Sue they really wanted to get this Championship for. And the fans, we agree.

This truly has to be a dream career, and one we’ve witnessed from the very beginning. What she’s accomplished, what she brings as a player & mentor, her poise and leadership. She is first class.

As the longtime On-Court Emcee for the Storm, even I’ve whispered SEVERAL times ‘let’s do this for Sue’. And, we did.

Thank you Seattle, for all the STORM love and support and know that we are poised for SEVERAL great years to come.

Meanwhile…

A championship parade and rally for the Seattle Storm is planned for 1 p.m. this Sunday at Seattle Center and KeyArena with more details to follow.

We will make it a party just like we did in 2010 at the Key for sure. Go STORM!