Do you have an outgoing kid(s) who love to dance? Then this is PERFECT! As many of you know I’m the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2x Champions, WNBA Seattle Storm. And I have the awesome opportunity to work closely with our dance troupe. 18 Home Games and a handful of events, and it’s a paid gig!

Auditions are coming APRIL 8th. Interested? More info (HERE).