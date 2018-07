SEATTLE PD IS NEXT

Seattle Police Dept. films #LipSyncChallenge video.

Police officers swarmed Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood Tuesday night, but it wasn’t for an investigation – is was a parade.

Law enforcement agencies all over the country have been competing against each other in the #LipSyncChallenge.

Be watching for the video.

FULL STORY:HERE

In case you haven’t seen it yet, Norfolk Video: HERE