Hitting the road for Labor Day Weekend? WSDOT suggests you plan ahead, with some great tools and tips to keep you up to date (HERE). The trick is, leave early. Well, so they say and seems like we all do and well…you still sit in traffic.

Patience, water, a car that’s been looked over and things for the kids to do to keep them entertained is key. And if it’s your first road trip, worth taking a look at these travel tips (HERE)