Seattle Earthquake: Are You Prepared For the BIG ONE? [Emergency Kits & Toilets]

Wait, what? TOILETS?!?!?!?!?! Um, yes. Because think about it. If and when a quake hits, or as most like to call it the ‘big one’ we likely will not have running water. Hence, you will not be able to flush your toilet (unless you fill it with gallons of water every time).

So a new campaign is in place for make shift toilets or ‘places to go’ if you will: BUCKETS, one for number one and the other for number two. In fact, it’s called the EMERGENCY TOILET PROJECT (HERE).

Add this to the other things you should have on hand for your Washington State EARTHQUAKE Survival Kit

Emergency survival kit

Store a kit at home, at work and at each child’s school or daycare facility.

Dry or canned food and drinking water for each person

Can opener

First aid supplies and first aid book

Copies of important documents such as birth certificates, licenses, and insurance policies

“Special needs” items for family members such as infant formula, eyeglasses and medications

A change of clothing

Sleeping bag or blanket

Battery powered radio or television

Flashlight and extra batteries

Whistle

Waterproof matches

Toys, books, puzzles, games

Extra house keys and car keys

List of contact names and phone numbers

Food, water and supplies for pets

Additional items you can store at home for use during an emergency:

Cooking supplies

Barbecue, camp stove

Fuel for cooking, such as charcoal or camp stove fuel

Plastic knives, forks, spoons

Paper plates and cups

Paper towels

Heavy-duty aluminum foil

Sanitation supplies

Large plastic trash bags for trash, water protection

Large trash cans

Bar soap and liquid detergent

Shampoo

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Feminine and infant supplies

Toilet paper

Household bleach with no additives, and eyedropper (for purifying drinking water)

Newspaper — to wrap garbage and waste

Comfort

Sturdy shoes

Gloves for clearing debris

Tent

Tools

Ax, shovel, broom

Crescent wrench for turning off gas

Screwdriver, pliers, hammer

Coil of one-half inch rope

Plastic tape and sheeting

Knife or razor blades

Garden hose for siphoning and fire fighting

And, the few things my grandma ALWAYS would remind me: “Sleep with a pair of shoes next to your bed (in case of broken glass), have a flashlight handy and please ALWAYS wear clean underwear”. LOL…ok grandma:)