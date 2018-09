Nope…it’s not your imagination, there are a LOT of bad drivers here. This is why…

I LOVE Seattle and the PNW in general but some of the drivers here…WOW!

This is according to Allstate and while we’re not the worst…we’re certainly not far behind. MY biggest complaints of drivers here…LEFT LANE CAMPING and merging too slow on to the freeway.

Check out their findings HERE.