Credit: leolintang | BigStockPhoto.com

Seasons Change and Why You May Feel S.A.D.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons — SAD begins and ends at about the same times every year.  And we are just at the start of it here in the NW with our days growing shorter, that gloomy cloud cover and still adjusting to the kids going back to school and managing schedules.

There are some simple tips to avoid SAD, like perhaps adding more light to the office or maybe changing up photos on your desk and cubicle.  Prioritize better, socialize with friends more, make time for YOU.

I’m no doctor, but staying active is key.  I know, so easy for us all to hibernate more during the Fall and Winter months in the NW.   We live in a beautiful place, and no matter how grey the skies we’re just a hike or walk away from beauty.  In fact, I think our ocean beaches share more beauty on those stormy days than the sunny.  Seek it out and take it in:) – Shellie Hart

More tips (HERE)

Symptoms of SAD (HERE)

AboutShellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462