Seasons Change and Why You May Feel S.A.D.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons — SAD begins and ends at about the same times every year. And we are just at the start of it here in the NW with our days growing shorter, that gloomy cloud cover and still adjusting to the kids going back to school and managing schedules.

There are some simple tips to avoid SAD, like perhaps adding more light to the office or maybe changing up photos on your desk and cubicle. Prioritize better, socialize with friends more, make time for YOU.

I’m no doctor, but staying active is key. I know, so easy for us all to hibernate more during the Fall and Winter months in the NW. We live in a beautiful place, and no matter how grey the skies we’re just a hike or walk away from beauty. In fact, I think our ocean beaches share more beauty on those stormy days than the sunny. Seek it out and take it in:) – Shellie Hart

