Seahawks’ Shaquem Griffin To Be Co-Grand Marshall For Special Olympics Parade.

The Special Olympics will be this weekend at Husky Stadium and the Shaquem Griffin who was just drafted by the Seahawks and plays with only one hand will help lead the parade!

ESPN will broadcast the ceremony at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, with network personality Kevin Negandhi hosting. The USA Games will feature over 4,000 athletes and coaches, with 14 team and individual events scheduled.

Despite being born with amniotic band syndrome and having his left hand amputated, Griffin has persevered and ultimately risen to the highest level of professional football. And there’s reason to believe he didn’t come this far just to get this far.