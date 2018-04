As it enters its 69th year, did you know that Seafair is a ten-week long festival featuring nearly 75 sanctioned events that reach more than two-million people!

It’s about building community, creating memories, and providing affordable fun. The festival remains the fabric of our community and is made possible with the help of nearly 3,000 volunteers. Awesome.

For you and I, it’s weeks for fun for all as we create memories.

SEAFAIR 2018 Schedule (HERE)