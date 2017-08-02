Screaming for Ice Cream? [list of locations]

From Ice Cream to Gelato, boutique’s to trucks, cones to milshakes, and my favorite the ice cream sandwich. Get on your bike as you did as a kid, and chase down a favorite starting with a list of the NW best ice cream treats (HERE). And for fun and outrageous flavors and cool drinks, check out this list (HERE).
Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
