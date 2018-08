School is Starting~Watch for Kids in the Crosswalks

What courage it took for a 9-year-old Renton girl to step into the very crosswalk where four months ago, a truck hit her and her mother.

How awesome that a Washington State Patrolman made that crossing with Yaretzi, her mom, dad and brother.

The entire Benson Hill Elementary School staff stood outside the school to welcome her. They held signs and cheered, “Hip! Hip! Hooray!”

Full Story and Video: HERE