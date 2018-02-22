A school bus drives down a snow covered rural country road lined with snow covered trees after a snow storm during the winter season.

School delays & closures for Thursday, Feb 22nd.

  • ADNA: 2 Hours Late

  • ANACORTES: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. All buses will be running on Adverse Weather routes

  • ARLINGTON: 2 Hours Late. buses on snow routes, no preschool, no out-of-district transportation, no evening activities.

  • All Saints: CLOSED

  • Annie Wright School: 2 Hours Late

  • Archbishop Thomas Murphy: 2 Hours Late.

  • Arlington Christian School: 2 Hours Late.

  • Assumption St Bridget: 10:00 am Start for students. Extended Care Opens at 8:30am
  • Bates Technical College: Opening at 10 am

  • BETHEL: CLOSED

  • BOISTFORT: 2 Hours Late. No Preschool. AM/PM buses on snow routes. No breakfast. School begins at 9:30AM.

  • BREMERTON: CLOSED, No out-of-district transportation

  • BRINNON: 2 Hours Late
  • BURLINGTON-EDISON: 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool. Check back for bus service for Glenhaven & Barrel Springs Rd

  • Bellarmine Preparatory: 2 Hours Late. 10am start.

  • Bethany Lutheran ES/ELS: 2 Hours Late. No before school care.
  • Bishop Blanchet HS: CLOSED. All activities for Thursday and Friday canceled.

  • CARBONADO: CLOSED. No out-of-district transportation. Screenagers Event canceled.

  • Cascade Christian Schools: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool. Childcare and Cougar Club (Extended School) opens at 7:30 a.m. This is at all campuses.

  • CASTLE ROCK: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. no AM EK

  • CENTRAL KITSAP: CLOSED. No preschool, No daycare, No AM/PM Activities, No out-of-district transportation

  • CENTRALIA: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes. – Continuing to monitor roads for changes and conditions

  • CHEHALIS: 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool. AM buses on snow routes.

  • Charles Wright Academy: 2 Hours Late

  • Chief Leschi Schools: 2 Hours Late. in all zones

  • CHIMACUM: No out-of-district transportation. Weather delay school and bus schedule. Check website.

  • Christian Faith School: 2 Hours Late. Doors open at 9:30AM, school starts at 10AM. No Early Ed 1/2 day.

  • CLOVER PARK: CLOSED.

  • Community Christian Academy: CLOSED

  • CONWAY: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Bus L is on Snow Route

  • Concordia Lutheran: Late Start- 10AM start, preschool & elementary only
  • COUPEVILLE: 2 Hours Late. Orange, Pink & Blue buses on snow routes, N.Bluff at Housten Greenbank

  • EATONVILLE: CLOSED

  • EDMONDS: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

  • ELMA: 2 Hours Late

  • EVERETT: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No AM ECEAP

  • Everest College-Everett: 3 Hours Late. Classes begin at 10 am. Campus opening at 9:30.

  • Everett Community College: 2 Hours Late

  • Evergreen Christian – Olympia: CLOSED. Preschool – 8th grade, due to snow and ice, today, Thursday, February 22; Open Houses are postponed. Check our website and social media for a new date. No Before or After School Care

  • Evergreen Lutheran HS: 2 Hours Late.

  • FEDERAL WAY: CLOSED

  • FIFE: CLOSED

  • Faith Lutheran- Lacey: CLOSED. Childcare is open.

  • Faith Lutheran – Tacoma: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Morning Extended Care.

  • GRAPEVIEW: CLOSED

  • Gateway Christian Schools: CLOSED
  • Green River Community College: Opening at 11AM. Employees report at 10AM.

  • HIGHLINE: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No AM PSSC. No AM or PM Preschool.

  • HOOD CANAL: 2 Hours Late. No preschool or after school activities.

  • Harbor Montessori: Late start. Opening at 10:30AM
  • Highline CC: Campus is closed until 9:30 AM. All classes before 10 AM are canceled and will resume at 10 AM.

  • Holy Family – Auburn: 2 Hours Late. No Before School Care.

  • Holy Rosary- Tacoma: 2 Horus Late. No before school care.
  • Holy Trinity Lutheran: CLOSED for Pre-K through 8th grade.

  • KENT: No out-of-district transportation. Admin Center opens 2-hours late.

  • Kennedy Catholic HS: CLOSED. Freshmen Retreat activities postponed until tomorrow.

  • King’s School – Seattle: 2 Hours Late. Preschool 2 hours late. Buses regular routes.

  • LA CONNER: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation

  • LAKE STEVENS: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

  • LAKEWOOD: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Preschool or ECEAP, No out of district transportation

  • Lake Tapps Christian: CLOSED

  • Lewis County Adventist: 2 Hours Late

  • MARY M. KNIGHT: 2 Hours Late

  • MARYSVILLE: 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes. No out-of district transportation, No pre-school or ECEAP, No morning transportation to sno-isle skill center.

  • MERCER ISLAND: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No before school care.

  • MONROE: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Buses on regular routes.

  • MONTESANO: 2 Hours Late

  • MORTON: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

  • MOUNT VERNON: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes

  • McCLEARY: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

  • Muckleshoot Tribal Schools: All Muckleshoot Department of Education programs are CLOSED.

  • NAPAVINE: 3 Hours Late. No preschool. AM/PM buses on snow routes. No breakfast. No out-of-district transportation.

  • NORTH KITSAP: CLOSED

  • NORTH MASON: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

  • NORTH THURSTON: CLOSED, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation

  • Nancy’s Noah’s Ark: Late start. 2 day AM 1/2 day preschool classes canceled. Open for K, full day & daycare.
  • New Horizon School: 2 Hours Late

  • Northshore Christian Academy: Late Start. Campus opens at 10am for ELC and before school care. No half-day morning Pre-Kindergarten, no half-day Kindergarten.

  • Northwest Christian HS: CLOSED
  • Northwest Montessori: Opening at 10AM
  • Northwest Yeshiva School: 2 Hours Late
  • OAK HARBOR: AM buses on snow routes.

  • OAKVILLE: 2 Hours Late

  • OCEAN BEACH: 2 Hours Late

  • OCOSTA: 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool
  • O’DEA HS: 2 Hours Late

  • OLYMPIA: CLOSED. Check the district website and social media by noon for the status of any after-school or evening activities.

  • ONALASKA: 2 Hours Late. Buses on snow routes.

  • ORTING: CLOSED. No out-of-district transportation.

  • Olympic College: CLOSED. PSNS on normal schedule. Update for evening classes by 3pm.
  • Olympic View Montessori: No morning classes. Afternoon & full-day students start at 12:15/12:30PM
  • PE ELL: 2 Hours Late. No preschool, AM buses on snow routes.

  • PIONEER: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

  • PORT ANGELES: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

  • PORT TOWNSEND: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No PM preschool pick up

  • PUYALLUP: CLOSED. All after school and evening activities are canceled.

  • Pacific Lutheran: 2 Hours Late. Offices will open at 9:30 a.m. and classes will began at 9:55 a.m. Students, staff and faculty are urged to to use discretion in deciding whether to travel to campus and should use extreme caution while on the road.

  • Peace Lutheran School: CLOSED. Childcare also closed.

  • Pierce College: 2 Hours Late

  • Prince of Peace Schools: No AM preschool
  • QUILCENE: CLOSED

  • RAINIER: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes

  • RAYMOND: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

  • RENTON: Bus Changes Only No Out of District Transportation

  • RIVERVIEW: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Buses on snow routes AM only

  • ROCHESTER: CLOSED

  • Rainier Christian SD: 2 Hours Late. Childcare 10:00 a.m. start

  • Rainier Prep: 2 Hours Late

  • Renton Christian School: 2 Hours Late. No morning BASC and no morning Kprep. SLC opens at 10:30am.

  • Renton Tech: Late Start. Opening at 9 a.m.

  • SATSOP: 2 Hours Late

  • SEDRO-WOOLLEY: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. no out or district transportation

  • SEQUIM: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

  • SHELTON: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

  • SHORELINE: CLOSED, No out-of-district transportation. Shoreline Children’s Center is closed, no out-of-district transportation.

  • SNOHOMISH: 2 Hours Late. All regular full-day classes will be held (beginning two (2) hours later than normal). Buses are on regular, daily routes routes for morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off. No out-of-district transportation. No a.m. and/or PM half-day special education preschool or ECEAP.

  • SOUTH KITSAP: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No AM Head Start. No elementary band. No PM special education pick-up.

  • SOUTHSIDE: 2 Hours Late

  • STANWOOD: CLOSED, No out-of-district transportation. All activities and athletic events are canceled.

  • STEILACOOM: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No before school activities

  • SUMNER: CLOSED

  • Saint Nicholas School: 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool or Pre-K

  • Seattle Christian Schools: 2 Hours Late. No before school activities including childcare

  • Seattle Prep: 2 Hours Late. “A” Day Late start schedule

  • Shoreline Community College: 2 Hours Late. Campus buildings open at 10am. Classes prior to 10am are canceled.

  • South Sound YMCA: CLOSED (N Thurston, Tumwater, Yelm, Olympia)

  • St. Bernadette: 2 Hours Late. No AM extended day or hot lunch services.

  • St. Charles Borromeo: 2 Hours Late. School will start at 10:30 a.m. No AM Preschool or Prekindergarten today.

  • St Frances Cabrini: 2 Hours Late. No before care.
  • St Francis of Assisi: 2 Hours Late. No morning EDP
  • St Mark Catholic: St Mark Parish School, 10AM start. No before school care.
  • St Martin’s University: 2 Hours Late (10AM)

  • St. Michael – Olympia: CLOSED

  • St Paul School: 10AM start. No AM ESS
  • St Pius X: 2 Hours Late. No Morning ESS. No morning preschool or pre-K
  • St Vincent De Paul: 2 Hours Late. No hot lunch. No before school care.

  • TAHOMA: 2 Hours Late. Tahoma Extended Enrichment Program starts at 8 a.m., due to icy road conditions.

  • TENINO: CLOSED. Check school district for status on evening activities.
  • TOLEDO: 2 Hours Late. AM/PM buses on snow routes. No bus service to Henriot or Park Roads. No out-of-district transportation.

  • TUKWILA: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

  • TUMWATER: CLOSED. Decision for afternoon activities will be made later today. No out-of-district transportation.’

  • Tacoma Community College: 2 Hours Late. TCC campus opening t 10AM. Classes start at 10:30AM.
  • Three Tree Montessori: No AM care. Classes begin at 9:30AM

  • UW – Bothell: 3 Hours Late. Classes begin 11 a.m. Campus opens at 10:30 a.m.

  • UW – Tacoma: 2 Hours Late. Campus open at 10 a.m.

  • Visitation Catholic School: 2 Hours Late.

  • WHITE PASS: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Drivers Ed, No AM Breakfast

  • WHITE RIVER: CLOSED. There will be no after school activities or out-of-district transportation.

  • WINLOCK: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Please check for updates.

  • YELM: CLOSED

  • Zion Lutheran School: 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool. No before-school activities.

 

