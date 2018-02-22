School delays & closures for Thursday, Feb 22nd.

- ADNA: 2 Hours Late
ANACORTES: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. All buses will be running on Adverse Weather routes
ARLINGTON: 2 Hours Late. buses on snow routes, no preschool, no out-of-district transportation, no evening activities.
All Saints: CLOSED
Annie Wright School: 2 Hours Late
Archbishop Thomas Murphy: 2 Hours Late.
Arlington Christian School: 2 Hours Late.
- Assumption St Bridget: 10:00 am Start for students. Extended Care Opens at 8:30am
- Bates Technical College: Opening at 10 am
BETHEL: CLOSED
- BOISTFORT: 2 Hours Late. No Preschool. AM/PM buses on snow routes. No breakfast. School begins at 9:30AM.
BREMERTON: CLOSED, No out-of-district transportation
- BRINNON: 2 Hours Late
- BURLINGTON-EDISON: 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool. Check back for bus service for Glenhaven & Barrel Springs Rd
Bellarmine Preparatory: 2 Hours Late. 10am start.
- Bethany Lutheran ES/ELS: 2 Hours Late. No before school care.
- Bishop Blanchet HS: CLOSED. All activities for Thursday and Friday canceled.
CARBONADO: CLOSED. No out-of-district transportation. Screenagers Event canceled.
- Cascade Christian Schools: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool. Childcare and Cougar Club (Extended School) opens at 7:30 a.m. This is at all campuses.
CASTLE ROCK: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. no AM EK
CENTRAL KITSAP: CLOSED. No preschool, No daycare, No AM/PM Activities, No out-of-district transportation
CENTRALIA: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes. – Continuing to monitor roads for changes and conditions
- CHEHALIS: 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool. AM buses on snow routes.
Charles Wright Academy: 2 Hours Late
Chief Leschi Schools: 2 Hours Late. in all zones
CHIMACUM: No out-of-district transportation. Weather delay school and bus schedule. Check website.
- Christian Faith School: 2 Hours Late. Doors open at 9:30AM, school starts at 10AM. No Early Ed 1/2 day.
CLOVER PARK: CLOSED.
- Community Christian Academy: CLOSED
CONWAY: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Bus L is on Snow Route
- Concordia Lutheran: Late Start- 10AM start, preschool & elementary only
- COUPEVILLE: 2 Hours Late. Orange, Pink & Blue buses on snow routes, N.Bluff at Housten Greenbank
EATONVILLE: CLOSED
EDMONDS: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
ELMA: 2 Hours Late
EVERETT: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No AM ECEAP
Everest College-Everett: 3 Hours Late. Classes begin at 10 am. Campus opening at 9:30.
Everett Community College: 2 Hours Late
Evergreen Christian – Olympia: CLOSED. Preschool – 8th grade, due to snow and ice, today, Thursday, February 22; Open Houses are postponed. Check our website and social media for a new date. No Before or After School Care
Evergreen Lutheran HS: 2 Hours Late.
- FEDERAL WAY: CLOSED
FIFE: CLOSED
- Faith Lutheran- Lacey: CLOSED. Childcare is open.
-
Faith Lutheran – Tacoma: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Morning Extended Care.
GRAPEVIEW: CLOSED
- Gateway Christian Schools: CLOSED
- Green River Community College: Opening at 11AM. Employees report at 10AM.
HIGHLINE: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No AM PSSC. No AM or PM Preschool.
HOOD CANAL: 2 Hours Late. No preschool or after school activities.
- Harbor Montessori: Late start. Opening at 10:30AM
- Highline CC: Campus is closed until 9:30 AM. All classes before 10 AM are canceled and will resume at 10 AM.
Holy Family – Auburn: 2 Hours Late. No Before School Care.
- Holy Rosary- Tacoma: 2 Horus Late. No before school care.
- Holy Trinity Lutheran: CLOSED for Pre-K through 8th grade.
KENT: No out-of-district transportation. Admin Center opens 2-hours late.
Kennedy Catholic HS: CLOSED. Freshmen Retreat activities postponed until tomorrow.
King’s School – Seattle: 2 Hours Late. Preschool 2 hours late. Buses regular routes.
LA CONNER: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation
LAKE STEVENS: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
LAKEWOOD: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Preschool or ECEAP, No out of district transportation
Lake Tapps Christian: CLOSED
- Lewis County Adventist: 2 Hours Late
MARY M. KNIGHT: 2 Hours Late
MARYSVILLE: 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes. No out-of district transportation, No pre-school or ECEAP, No morning transportation to sno-isle skill center.
MERCER ISLAND: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No before school care.
MONROE: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Buses on regular routes.
MONTESANO: 2 Hours Late
MORTON: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
MOUNT VERNON: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes
McCLEARY: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Muckleshoot Tribal Schools: All Muckleshoot Department of Education programs are CLOSED.
- NAPAVINE: 3 Hours Late. No preschool. AM/PM buses on snow routes. No breakfast. No out-of-district transportation.
NORTH KITSAP: CLOSED
NORTH MASON: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
NORTH THURSTON: CLOSED, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation
- Nancy’s Noah’s Ark: Late start. 2 day AM 1/2 day preschool classes canceled. Open for K, full day & daycare.
- New Horizon School: 2 Hours Late
Northshore Christian Academy: Late Start. Campus opens at 10am for ELC and before school care. No half-day morning Pre-Kindergarten, no half-day Kindergarten.
- Northwest Christian HS: CLOSED
- Northwest Montessori: Opening at 10AM
- Northwest Yeshiva School: 2 Hours Late
- OAK HARBOR: AM buses on snow routes.
OAKVILLE: 2 Hours Late
OCEAN BEACH: 2 Hours Late
- OCOSTA: 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool
- O’DEA HS: 2 Hours Late
OLYMPIA: CLOSED. Check the district website and social media by noon for the status of any after-school or evening activities.
- ONALASKA: 2 Hours Late. Buses on snow routes.
ORTING: CLOSED. No out-of-district transportation.
- Olympic College: CLOSED. PSNS on normal schedule. Update for evening classes by 3pm.
- Olympic View Montessori: No morning classes. Afternoon & full-day students start at 12:15/12:30PM
- PE ELL: 2 Hours Late. No preschool, AM buses on snow routes.
PIONEER: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
PORT ANGELES: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
PORT TOWNSEND: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No PM preschool pick up
PUYALLUP: CLOSED. All after school and evening activities are canceled.
Pacific Lutheran: 2 Hours Late. Offices will open at 9:30 a.m. and classes will began at 9:55 a.m. Students, staff and faculty are urged to to use discretion in deciding whether to travel to campus and should use extreme caution while on the road.
- Peace Lutheran School: CLOSED. Childcare also closed.
Pierce College: 2 Hours Late
- Prince of Peace Schools: No AM preschool
- QUILCENE: CLOSED
RAINIER: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes
RAYMOND: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
RENTON: Bus Changes Only No Out of District Transportation
RIVERVIEW: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Buses on snow routes AM only
ROCHESTER: CLOSED
Rainier Christian SD: 2 Hours Late. Childcare 10:00 a.m. start
Rainier Prep: 2 Hours Late
Renton Christian School: 2 Hours Late. No morning BASC and no morning Kprep. SLC opens at 10:30am.
Renton Tech: Late Start. Opening at 9 a.m.
SATSOP: 2 Hours Late
SEDRO-WOOLLEY: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. no out or district transportation
SEQUIM: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
SHELTON: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
SHORELINE: CLOSED, No out-of-district transportation. Shoreline Children’s Center is closed, no out-of-district transportation.
SNOHOMISH: 2 Hours Late. All regular full-day classes will be held (beginning two (2) hours later than normal). Buses are on regular, daily routes routes for morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off. No out-of-district transportation. No a.m. and/or PM half-day special education preschool or ECEAP.
SOUTH KITSAP: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No AM Head Start. No elementary band. No PM special education pick-up.
SOUTHSIDE: 2 Hours Late
STANWOOD: CLOSED, No out-of-district transportation. All activities and athletic events are canceled.
STEILACOOM: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No before school activities
SUMNER: CLOSED
- Saint Nicholas School: 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool or Pre-K
Seattle Christian Schools: 2 Hours Late. No before school activities including childcare
- Seattle Prep: 2 Hours Late. “A” Day Late start schedule
Shoreline Community College: 2 Hours Late. Campus buildings open at 10am. Classes prior to 10am are canceled.
- South Sound YMCA: CLOSED (N Thurston, Tumwater, Yelm, Olympia)
St. Bernadette: 2 Hours Late. No AM extended day or hot lunch services.
St. Charles Borromeo: 2 Hours Late. School will start at 10:30 a.m. No AM Preschool or Prekindergarten today.
- St Frances Cabrini: 2 Hours Late. No before care.
- St Francis of Assisi: 2 Hours Late. No morning EDP
- St Mark Catholic: St Mark Parish School, 10AM start. No before school care.
- St Martin’s University: 2 Hours Late (10AM)
St. Michael – Olympia: CLOSED
- St Paul School: 10AM start. No AM ESS
- St Pius X: 2 Hours Late. No Morning ESS. No morning preschool or pre-K
- St Vincent De Paul: 2 Hours Late. No hot lunch. No before school care.
TAHOMA: 2 Hours Late. Tahoma Extended Enrichment Program starts at 8 a.m., due to icy road conditions.
- TENINO: CLOSED. Check school district for status on evening activities.
- TOLEDO: 2 Hours Late. AM/PM buses on snow routes. No bus service to Henriot or Park Roads. No out-of-district transportation.
TUKWILA: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
TUMWATER: CLOSED. Decision for afternoon activities will be made later today. No out-of-district transportation.’
- Tacoma Community College: 2 Hours Late. TCC campus opening t 10AM. Classes start at 10:30AM.
- Three Tree Montessori: No AM care. Classes begin at 9:30AM
UW – Bothell: 3 Hours Late. Classes begin 11 a.m. Campus opens at 10:30 a.m.
UW – Tacoma: 2 Hours Late. Campus open at 10 a.m.
- Visitation Catholic School: 2 Hours Late.
WHITE PASS: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Drivers Ed, No AM Breakfast
WHITE RIVER: CLOSED. There will be no after school activities or out-of-district transportation.
WINLOCK: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Please check for updates.
YELM: CLOSED
- Zion Lutheran School: 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool. No before-school activities.