School delays & closures for Thursday, Feb 22nd.

ADNA: 2 Hours Late

ANACORTES: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. All buses will be running on Adverse Weather routes

ARLINGTON: 2 Hours Late. buses on snow routes, no preschool, no out-of-district transportation, no evening activities.

All Saints: CLOSED

Annie Wright School: 2 Hours Late

Archbishop Thomas Murphy: 2 Hours Late.

Arlington Christian School: 2 Hours Late.

Assumption St Bridget: 10:00 am Start for students. Extended Care Opens at 8:30am

Bates Technical College: Opening at 10 am

BETHEL: CLOSED

BOISTFORT: 2 Hours Late. No Preschool. AM/PM buses on snow routes. No breakfast. School begins at 9:30AM.

BREMERTON: CLOSED, No out-of-district transportation

BRINNON: 2 Hours Late

BURLINGTON-EDISON: 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool. Check back for bus service for Glenhaven & Barrel Springs Rd

Bellarmine Preparatory: 2 Hours Late. 10am start.

Bethany Lutheran ES/ELS: 2 Hours Late. No before school care.

Bishop Blanchet HS: CLOSED. All activities for Thursday and Friday canceled.

CARBONADO: CLOSED. No out-of-district transportation. Screenagers Event canceled.

Cascade Christian Schools: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool. Childcare and Cougar Club (Extended School) opens at 7:30 a.m. This is at all campuses.

CASTLE ROCK: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. no AM EK

CENTRAL KITSAP: CLOSED. No preschool, No daycare, No AM/PM Activities, No out-of-district transportation

CENTRALIA: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes. – Continuing to monitor roads for changes and conditions

CHEHALIS: 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool. AM buses on snow routes.

Charles Wright Academy: 2 Hours Late

Chief Leschi Schools: 2 Hours Late. in all zones

CHIMACUM: No out-of-district transportation. Weather delay school and bus schedule. Check website.

Christian Faith School: 2 Hours Late. Doors open at 9:30AM, school starts at 10AM. No Early Ed 1/2 day.

CLOVER PARK: CLOSED.

Community Christian Academy: CLOSED

CONWAY: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Bus L is on Snow Route

Concordia Lutheran: Late Start- 10AM start, preschool & elementary only

COUPEVILLE: 2 Hours Late. Orange, Pink & Blue buses on snow routes, N.Bluff at Housten Greenbank

EATONVILLE: CLOSED

EDMONDS: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

ELMA: 2 Hours Late

EVERETT: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No AM ECEAP

Everest College-Everett: 3 Hours Late. Classes begin at 10 am. Campus opening at 9:30.

Everett Community College: 2 Hours Late

Evergreen Christian – Olympia: CLOSED. Preschool – 8th grade, due to snow and ice, today, Thursday, February 22; Open Houses are postponed. Check our website and social media for a new date. No Before or After School Care

Evergreen Lutheran HS: 2 Hours Late.

FEDERAL WAY: CLOSED

FIFE: CLOSED

Faith Lutheran- Lacey: CLOSED. Childcare is open.

Faith Lutheran – Tacoma: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Morning Extended Care.

GRAPEVIEW: CLOSED

Gateway Christian Schools: CLOSED

Green River Community College: Opening at 11AM. Employees report at 10AM.

HIGHLINE: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No AM PSSC. No AM or PM Preschool.

HOOD CANAL: 2 Hours Late. No preschool or after school activities.

Harbor Montessori: Late start. Opening at 10:30AM

Highline CC: Campus is closed until 9:30 AM. All classes before 10 AM are canceled and will resume at 10 AM.

Holy Family – Auburn: 2 Hours Late. No Before School Care.

Holy Rosary- Tacoma: 2 Horus Late. No before school care.

Holy Trinity Lutheran: CLOSED for Pre-K through 8th grade.

KENT: No out-of-district transportation. Admin Center opens 2-hours late.

Kennedy Catholic HS: CLOSED. Freshmen Retreat activities postponed until tomorrow.

King’s School – Seattle: 2 Hours Late. Preschool 2 hours late. Buses regular routes.

LA CONNER: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation

LAKE STEVENS: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

LAKEWOOD: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Preschool or ECEAP, No out of district transportation

Lake Tapps Christian: CLOSED

Lewis County Adventist: 2 Hours Late

MARY M. KNIGHT: 2 Hours Late

MARYSVILLE: 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes. No out-of district transportation, No pre-school or ECEAP, No morning transportation to sno-isle skill center.

MERCER ISLAND: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No before school care.

MONROE: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Buses on regular routes.

MONTESANO: 2 Hours Late

MORTON: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

MOUNT VERNON: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes

McCLEARY: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Muckleshoot Tribal Schools: All Muckleshoot Department of Education programs are CLOSED.

NAPAVINE: 3 Hours Late. No preschool. AM/PM buses on snow routes. No breakfast. No out-of-district transportation.

NORTH KITSAP: CLOSED

NORTH MASON: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

NORTH THURSTON: CLOSED, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Nancy’s Noah’s Ark: Late start. 2 day AM 1/2 day preschool classes canceled. Open for K, full day & daycare.

New Horizon School: 2 Hours Late

Northshore Christian Academy: Late Start. Campus opens at 10am for ELC and before school care. No half-day morning Pre-Kindergarten, no half-day Kindergarten.

Northwest Christian HS: CLOSED

Northwest Montessori: Opening at 10AM

Northwest Yeshiva School: 2 Hours Late

OAK HARBOR: AM buses on snow routes.

OAKVILLE: 2 Hours Late

OCEAN BEACH: 2 Hours Late

OCOSTA: 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool

O’DEA HS: 2 Hours Late

OLYMPIA: CLOSED. Check the district website and social media by noon for the status of any after-school or evening activities.

ONALASKA: 2 Hours Late. Buses on snow routes.

ORTING: CLOSED. No out-of-district transportation.

Olympic College: CLOSED. PSNS on normal schedule. Update for evening classes by 3pm.

Olympic View Montessori: No morning classes. Afternoon & full-day students start at 12:15/12:30PM

PE ELL: 2 Hours Late. No preschool, AM buses on snow routes.

PIONEER: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

PORT ANGELES: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

PORT TOWNSEND: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No PM preschool pick up

PUYALLUP: CLOSED. All after school and evening activities are canceled.

Pacific Lutheran: 2 Hours Late. Offices will open at 9:30 a.m. and classes will began at 9:55 a.m. Students, staff and faculty are urged to to use discretion in deciding whether to travel to campus and should use extreme caution while on the road.

Peace Lutheran School: CLOSED. Childcare also closed.

Pierce College: 2 Hours Late

Prince of Peace Schools: No AM preschool

QUILCENE: CLOSED

RAINIER: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes

RAYMOND: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

RENTON: Bus Changes Only No Out of District Transportation

RIVERVIEW: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Buses on snow routes AM only

ROCHESTER: CLOSED

Rainier Christian SD: 2 Hours Late. Childcare 10:00 a.m. start

Rainier Prep: 2 Hours Late

Renton Christian School: 2 Hours Late. No morning BASC and no morning Kprep. SLC opens at 10:30am.

Renton Tech: Late Start. Opening at 9 a.m.

SATSOP: 2 Hours Late

SEDRO-WOOLLEY: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. no out or district transportation

SEQUIM: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

SHELTON: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

SHORELINE: CLOSED, No out-of-district transportation. Shoreline Children’s Center is closed, no out-of-district transportation.

SNOHOMISH: 2 Hours Late. All regular full-day classes will be held (beginning two (2) hours later than normal). Buses are on regular, daily routes routes for morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off. No out-of-district transportation. No a.m. and/or PM half-day special education preschool or ECEAP.

SOUTH KITSAP: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No AM Head Start. No elementary band. No PM special education pick-up.

SOUTHSIDE: 2 Hours Late

STANWOOD: CLOSED, No out-of-district transportation. All activities and athletic events are canceled.

STEILACOOM: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No before school activities

SUMNER: CLOSED

Saint Nicholas School: 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool or Pre-K

Seattle Christian Schools: 2 Hours Late. No before school activities including childcare

Seattle Prep: 2 Hours Late. “A” Day Late start schedule

Shoreline Community College: 2 Hours Late. Campus buildings open at 10am. Classes prior to 10am are canceled.

South Sound YMCA: CLOSED (N Thurston, Tumwater, Yelm, Olympia)

St. Bernadette: 2 Hours Late. No AM extended day or hot lunch services.

St. Charles Borromeo: 2 Hours Late. School will start at 10:30 a.m. No AM Preschool or Prekindergarten today.

St Frances Cabrini: 2 Hours Late. No before care.

St Francis of Assisi: 2 Hours Late. No morning EDP

St Mark Catholic: St Mark Parish School, 10AM start. No before school care.

St Martin’s University: 2 Hours Late (10AM)

St. Michael – Olympia: CLOSED

St Paul School: 10AM start. No AM ESS

St Pius X: 2 Hours Late. No Morning ESS. No morning preschool or pre-K

St Vincent De Paul: 2 Hours Late. No hot lunch. No before school care.

TAHOMA: 2 Hours Late. Tahoma Extended Enrichment Program starts at 8 a.m., due to icy road conditions.

TENINO: CLOSED. Check school district for status on evening activities.

TOLEDO: 2 Hours Late. AM/PM buses on snow routes. No bus service to Henriot or Park Roads. No out-of-district transportation.

TUKWILA: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

TUMWATER: CLOSED. Decision for afternoon activities will be made later today. No out-of-district transportation.’

Tacoma Community College: 2 Hours Late. TCC campus opening t 10AM. Classes start at 10:30AM.

Three Tree Montessori: No AM care. Classes begin at 9:30AM

UW – Bothell: 3 Hours Late. Classes begin 11 a.m. Campus opens at 10:30 a.m.

UW – Tacoma: 2 Hours Late. Campus open at 10 a.m.

Visitation Catholic School: 2 Hours Late.

WHITE PASS: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Drivers Ed, No AM Breakfast

WHITE RIVER: CLOSED. There will be no after school activities or out-of-district transportation.

WINLOCK: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Please check for updates.

YELM: CLOSED

Zion Lutheran School: 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool. No before-school activities.