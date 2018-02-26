A school bus drives down a snow covered rural country road lined with snow covered trees after a snow storm during the winter season.

School Delays & Closures for Monday, February 26th

ABERDEEN: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

ADNA: 2 Hours Late

Arlington Christian School: No pre-k

ARLINGTON: 2 hour late start. Buses on snow routes. No APPLE preschool or developmental preschool. No out of district transportation.

BOISTFORT: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No breakfast. School begins at 9:30 am

CASTLE ROCK.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Chrysalis School: Opening at 10 am

COSMOPOLIS: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

DARRINGTON: 2 Hours Late

Dartmoor School: Bothell Campus Only: 2 hours late start

DigiPen Inst. of Technology: Opening at 10 am. Classes starting before 10 am are canceled.

Eastside Catholic School: 2 Hours Late. Buses on normal routes – 2 hours late. No Zero Period.

Eastside Prep School: CLOSED

EdCC-Headstart/EHS: AM Class in MONROE canceled.

Emerald Heights AcademyCLOSED

Evergreen Academy K-6 (Bothell): No Morning Childcare; Classes begin at 10:30

Faith Lutheran School – Redmond: CLOSED

Grace Academy: 2 Hours Late

GRANITE FALLS: CLOSED

HOQUIAM: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

INDEX: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

LAKE STEVENS: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

LAKE WASHINGTON: CLOSED. All programs, activities and building use canceled.

Lake Wash. Institute of Tech.: Lake Washington Institute of Technology and the LWTech Early Learning Center will open at 10:00am, due to weather. All classes held before 10:00 a.m. are canceled.

LAKEWOOD: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Preschool or ECEAP, No Out of District Transportation

Lighthouse Christian Acad. Snohomish: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten

MARY M KNIGHT: school is on a 2 hour delay, classes start at 10:15

MARYSVILLE: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. Buses operating on Limited Transportation routes. No Pre-school or ECEAP, No morning transportation to Sno-Isle Skill Center.

MONROE: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Buses on regular routes.

MORTON: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

Northern Lights Montessori: CLOSED; Both campuses closed. No daycare available.

NORTHSHORE: 2 Hours Late. Woodinville High School feeder pattern buses on snow routes. No out-of-district transportation. All partial programs canceled, including preschool. No elementary band/orchestra.

PE ELL: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

Providence Classical Christian School: 2 Hours Late. All classes begin at 10:00 AM.

QUILLAYUTE VALLEY: Delayed 2 hours; Icy road conditions.

RIVERVIEW: CLOSED, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No Encompass and no Early Start

Sammamish Montessori School: School closed; Clubroom available 10AM

Seattle Hebrew Academy: CLOSED

Seattle Preparatory School: 2 Hours Late. “A” Day Late Start Schedule

SKYKOMISH: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. The designated snow stop for our Index pick-up and those students on the North side of the tracks in Baring will be the Baring Store.

SNOHOMISH: 2 Hours Late. Bus pick-up schedules are two (2) hours later than normal (regular, daily routes routes). No a.m. and/or p.m. half-day special education preschool or ECEAP. No out-of-district transportation.

SNOQUALMIE VALLEY: 2 Hours Late. No AM Preschool. No AM Encompass. No out-of-district transportation. Limited transportation in Area A (North Bend), Area B (Snoqualmie), and Area C (Fall City).

St. Brendan Parish School: Delayed 2 hours; NO AM Preschool and NO Extended Care

St. Edward: Open at 8:20 AM

St. Mary School-Aberdeen: Delayed 2 hours; No morning ESS and no Pre K. School doors will open at 9:45 am.

St. Michael – Snohomish: Delayed 10 am start; No Preschool

STANWOOD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Snow Routes for Routes 32 and 33

SULTAN: 2 Hours Late. No preschool and no out of district transportation.

TENINO: Schools are on time 2/26/18. No bus pick up on Chein Hill, Church Hill, Blumauer Road or Wright Street.

The Bear Creek School: 2 Hours Late. 10:10 start. No buses. No PS or 2/3K.

TLC Montessori: CLOSED

WHITE PASS: AM/PM Buses on snow routes

WISHKAH VALLEY: 2 Hours Late

Woodinville Montessori School: Opening at 10 am. No morning day care

Zion Lutheran – Lake Stevens: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No before-school extended care, no before-school activities.

About Ashley

Warm's morning show co-host Ashley was born and raised in the Seattle area, leaving only briefly to attend the University of Southern California. Upon her return to the PNW, she began her career in radio as a part-time promotions assistant at Sports Radio 950 KJR. She quickly moved into an on-air role as a traffic reporter and has continued to build an on-air presence as a contributor to the Ian Furness Show and Dave "Softy"Mahler show.
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462