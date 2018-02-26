School Delays & Closures for Monday, February 26th

ABERDEEN: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
ADNA: 2 Hours Late
Arlington Christian School: No pre-k
ARLINGTON: 2 hour late start. Buses on snow routes. No APPLE preschool or developmental preschool. No out of district transportation.
BOISTFORT: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No breakfast. School begins at 9:30 am
CASTLE ROCK.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Chrysalis School: Opening at 10 am
COSMOPOLIS: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
DARRINGTON: 2 Hours Late
Dartmoor School: Bothell Campus Only: 2 hours late start
DigiPen Inst. of Technology: Opening at 10 am. Classes starting before 10 am are canceled.
Eastside Catholic School: 2 Hours Late. Buses on normal routes – 2 hours late. No Zero Period.
Eastside Prep School: CLOSED
EdCC-Headstart/EHS: AM Class in MONROE canceled.
Emerald Heights Academy: CLOSED
Evergreen Academy K-6 (Bothell): No Morning Childcare; Classes begin at 10:30
Faith Lutheran School – Redmond: CLOSED
Grace Academy: 2 Hours Late
GRANITE FALLS: CLOSED
HOQUIAM: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
INDEX: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
LAKE STEVENS: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
LAKE WASHINGTON: CLOSED. All programs, activities and building use canceled.
Lake Wash. Institute of Tech.: Lake Washington Institute of Technology and the LWTech Early Learning Center will open at 10:00am, due to weather. All classes held before 10:00 a.m. are canceled.
LAKEWOOD: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Preschool or ECEAP, No Out of District Transportation
Lighthouse Christian Acad. Snohomish: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten
MARY M KNIGHT: school is on a 2 hour delay, classes start at 10:15
MARYSVILLE: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. Buses operating on Limited Transportation routes. No Pre-school or ECEAP, No morning transportation to Sno-Isle Skill Center.
MONROE: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Buses on regular routes.
MORTON: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
Northern Lights Montessori: CLOSED; Both campuses closed. No daycare available.
NORTHSHORE: 2 Hours Late. Woodinville High School feeder pattern buses on snow routes. No out-of-district transportation. All partial programs canceled, including preschool. No elementary band/orchestra.
PE ELL: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
Providence Classical Christian School: 2 Hours Late. All classes begin at 10:00 AM.
QUILLAYUTE VALLEY: Delayed 2 hours; Icy road conditions.
RIVERVIEW: CLOSED, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No Encompass and no Early Start
Sammamish Montessori School: School closed; Clubroom available 10AM
Seattle Hebrew Academy: CLOSED
Seattle Preparatory School: 2 Hours Late. “A” Day Late Start Schedule
SKYKOMISH: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. The designated snow stop for our Index pick-up and those students on the North side of the tracks in Baring will be the Baring Store.
SNOHOMISH: 2 Hours Late. Bus pick-up schedules are two (2) hours later than normal (regular, daily routes routes). No a.m. and/or p.m. half-day special education preschool or ECEAP. No out-of-district transportation.
SNOQUALMIE VALLEY: 2 Hours Late. No AM Preschool. No AM Encompass. No out-of-district transportation. Limited transportation in Area A (North Bend), Area B (Snoqualmie), and Area C (Fall City).
St. Brendan Parish School: Delayed 2 hours; NO AM Preschool and NO Extended Care
St. Edward: Open at 8:20 AM
St. Mary School-Aberdeen: Delayed 2 hours; No morning ESS and no Pre K. School doors will open at 9:45 am.
St. Michael – Snohomish: Delayed 10 am start; No Preschool
STANWOOD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Snow Routes for Routes 32 and 33
SULTAN: 2 Hours Late. No preschool and no out of district transportation.
TENINO: Schools are on time 2/26/18. No bus pick up on Chein Hill, Church Hill, Blumauer Road or Wright Street.
The Bear Creek School: 2 Hours Late. 10:10 start. No buses. No PS or 2/3K.
TLC Montessori: CLOSED
WHITE PASS: AM/PM Buses on snow routes
WISHKAH VALLEY: 2 Hours Late
Woodinville Montessori School: Opening at 10 am. No morning day care
Zion Lutheran – Lake Stevens: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No before-school extended care, no before-school activities.