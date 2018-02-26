School Delays & Closures for Monday, February 26th

ABERDEEN: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

ADNA: 2 Hours Late

Arlington Christian School: No pre-k

ARLINGTON: 2 hour late start. Buses on snow routes. No APPLE preschool or developmental preschool. No out of district transportation.

BOISTFORT: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No breakfast. School begins at 9:30 am

CASTLE ROCK.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Chrysalis School: Opening at 10 am

COSMOPOLIS: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

DARRINGTON: 2 Hours Late

Dartmoor School: Bothell Campus Only: 2 hours late start

DigiPen Inst. of Technology: Opening at 10 am. Classes starting before 10 am are canceled.

Eastside Catholic School: 2 Hours Late. Buses on normal routes – 2 hours late. No Zero Period.

Eastside Prep School: CLOSED

EdCC-Headstart/EHS: AM Class in MONROE canceled.

Emerald Heights Academy: CLOSED

Evergreen Academy K-6 (Bothell): No Morning Childcare; Classes begin at 10:30

Faith Lutheran School – Redmond: CLOSED

Grace Academy: 2 Hours Late

GRANITE FALLS: CLOSED

HOQUIAM: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

INDEX: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

LAKE STEVENS: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

LAKE WASHINGTON: CLOSED. All programs, activities and building use canceled.

Lake Wash. Institute of Tech.: Lake Washington Institute of Technology and the LWTech Early Learning Center will open at 10:00am, due to weather. All classes held before 10:00 a.m. are canceled.

LAKEWOOD: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Preschool or ECEAP, No Out of District Transportation

Lighthouse Christian Acad. Snohomish: 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten

MARY M KNIGHT: school is on a 2 hour delay, classes start at 10:15

MARYSVILLE: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. Buses operating on Limited Transportation routes. No Pre-school or ECEAP, No morning transportation to Sno-Isle Skill Center.

MONROE: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Buses on regular routes.

MORTON: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

Northern Lights Montessori: CLOSED; Both campuses closed. No daycare available.

NORTHSHORE: 2 Hours Late. Woodinville High School feeder pattern buses on snow routes. No out-of-district transportation. All partial programs canceled, including preschool. No elementary band/orchestra.

PE ELL: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

Providence Classical Christian School: 2 Hours Late. All classes begin at 10:00 AM.

QUILLAYUTE VALLEY: Delayed 2 hours; Icy road conditions.

RIVERVIEW: CLOSED, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No Encompass and no Early Start

Sammamish Montessori School: School closed; Clubroom available 10AM

Seattle Hebrew Academy: CLOSED

Seattle Preparatory School: 2 Hours Late. “A” Day Late Start Schedule

SKYKOMISH: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. The designated snow stop for our Index pick-up and those students on the North side of the tracks in Baring will be the Baring Store.

SNOHOMISH: 2 Hours Late. Bus pick-up schedules are two (2) hours later than normal (regular, daily routes routes). No a.m. and/or p.m. half-day special education preschool or ECEAP. No out-of-district transportation.

SNOQUALMIE VALLEY: 2 Hours Late. No AM Preschool. No AM Encompass. No out-of-district transportation. Limited transportation in Area A (North Bend), Area B (Snoqualmie), and Area C (Fall City).

St. Brendan Parish School: Delayed 2 hours; NO AM Preschool and NO Extended Care

St. Edward: Open at 8:20 AM

St. Mary School-Aberdeen: Delayed 2 hours; No morning ESS and no Pre K. School doors will open at 9:45 am.

St. Michael – Snohomish: Delayed 10 am start; No Preschool

STANWOOD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Snow Routes for Routes 32 and 33

SULTAN: 2 Hours Late. No preschool and no out of district transportation.

TENINO: Schools are on time 2/26/18. No bus pick up on Chein Hill, Church Hill, Blumauer Road or Wright Street.

The Bear Creek School: 2 Hours Late. 10:10 start. No buses. No PS or 2/3K.

TLC Montessori: CLOSED

WHITE PASS: AM/PM Buses on snow routes

WISHKAH VALLEY: 2 Hours Late

Woodinville Montessori School: Opening at 10 am. No morning day care

Zion Lutheran – Lake Stevens: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No before-school extended care, no before-school activities.