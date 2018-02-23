School delays & closures for Friday, Feb. 23rd

Bethany Lutheran School: CLOSED Today

CENTRAL KITSAP: 2 Hours Late. AM and PM limited bus service, No AM preschool, No zero hour

CENTRALIA: AM buses on snow routes

CHEHALIS: AM buses on snow routes

Clover Park Tech College: 2 Hours Late. Administrative and instructional activities will commence at 10 a.m.

COUPEVILLE: AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Please see Website and Facebook for details

EVALINE: 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

Evergreen Christian School – Olympia: School Opens at regular time today, Friday, February 23. Please be careful and wait to get on the road if your route is icy or unsafe!

Holy Family, Auburn: school open

Immaculate Concepton, Mt. Vernon: Delayed 2 hours; No pre-school, Buses on Snow Route

Lake Tapps Christian Pre & K: No AM preschool. Kindergarten starts at 11 am.

MORTON: AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Transportation for Highland Valley, parents be prepared for a possible early release.

NAPAVINE: AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Regular Start Time

NORTH KITSAP: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No zero hour

NORTH MASON: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

OLYMPIA: Schools open regular schedule. AM buses on snow routes.

Olympic College: Poulsbo Campus 2-hr delay, open at 10am. Bremerton and Shelton campuses are on normal schedules. Next update by 3pm.

PE ELL: AM/PM Buses on snow routes

Pierce College: 2 Hours Late

ROCHESTER: Buses 3, 4, 8, 9 & 102 are on snow routes

Saint Martin’s Univ: Lacey campus on regular schedule. Saint Martin’s-JBLM offices will delay opening until 9 a.m.

Silverwood School: Delayed 2 hours; No Before Care

SOUTH KITSAP: Schools CLOSED, district offices open, No out-of-district transportation. Evening activities canceled.

St. Edward: Open at 8:20 AM

SUMNER: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation

TENINO: Schools are on time today. Buses are on normal routes and schedules.

TOLEDO: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No bus service to Park Rd.

TUMWATER: AM/PM Buses on snow routes. We will have our scheduled ACT early dismissal.

WHITE PASS: AM/PM Buses on snow routes

WINLOCK: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Bus 12 no Deer Haven or S. Hawkins Rd Bus 17 on Snow Route. Check for updates