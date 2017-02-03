School Closures & Delays!

Snohomish School District is the only district CLOSED today as is St. Michael in Snohomish.

Here are the delays other school districts are facing this morning:

Cascade Vista Baptist: Delayed 2 hours

Chief Leschi Schools: 2 Hours Late

Enumclaw SD: 1 Hour Late, Buses on snow routes. No out of district transportation.

Gateway Christian Schools: 1 Hour Late. Gateway Eagles and Crosspoint 1 hour late. Pre-school and Learning Center on time.Buses run 1 hour late with school schedule.

Granite Falls SD: No Bus routes up the Mountain Loop(routes 29 & 30), all other routes are running normal.

Index SD: 2 Hours Late

Kent SD: 2 Hours Late. No AM/PM Preschool. No out-of-district transportation.

Lake Stevens SD: Georgetown Neighborhood on bus snow routes.

Lighthouse Christian Academy Snohomish: Closed

North Mason SD: 2 Hours Late. No Friday school at James A Taylor HS

Northshore Christian Academy: 10AM Start Time-All Classes-Campus Opens at 9:30AM

Southside SD: 2 Hours Late

Sultan SD: 2 Hours Late. All schools will be opening 2 hours late. No zero hour classes. No out of district transportation. The status of evening events will be updated early this afternoon.

Tahoma SD: 2 hour delay. No AM preschool or kindergarten. No out of district transport. No zero hour. Schools on regular dismissal times.

White Pass SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes